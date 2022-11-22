US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Biden argued that Donald Trump's supporters pose a threat to US democracy and the country's elections during a prime-time address in Philadelphia this evening. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Hear the president explain his decision to extend the pause on student loan repayment
Newsroom
The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments that were set to resume in January. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has the latest.
01:27 - Source: CNN
