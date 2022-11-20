Hear what Trump said about possibly returning to Twitter
Former President Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition that he doesn't see the need to return to Twitter and touted his own social media platform, despite having a much smaller audience.
02:10 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Hear what Trump said about possibly returning to Twitter
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN legal analyst breaks down why he thinks Garland chose Smith
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Trump's response to Garland's Special Counsel appointment
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Merrick Garland announces special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
07:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will DeSantis run in 2024? Politico reporter goes over some factors
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal experts in new report conclude there's a 'strong basis' to charge Trump
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ends historic run as leader
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
See who could follow Pelosi as House Democratic leader
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
What the GOP taking control of the House means
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pence shares details of why he and Trump have 'gone separate ways'
05:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN explains who GOP probe into Biden White House is targeting
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper covered Trump's announcement
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Pence's response when asked if he'll support Trump in 2024
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN