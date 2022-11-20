panetta vpx
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Newsroom
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
02:00 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
panetta vpx
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jack smith special counsel doj announcement elie honig analysis vpx_00000000.png
CNN legal analyst breaks down why he thinks Garland chose Smith
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he pauses while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Hear Trump's response to Garland's Special Counsel appointment
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Twitter Jewish Republicans conference
Hear what Trump said about possibly returning to Twitter
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kinzinger mccarthy split
Hear Kinzinger's prediction about McCarthy if he's elected House Speaker
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hakeem Jeffries Kevin McCarthy split
Tapper asks Rep. Jeffries how Democrats will work with McCarthy
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george conway jack smith donald trump special counsel sot contd vpx_00000000.png
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 2: U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland attends a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice August 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. Garland announced that the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit seeking to block Idaho's new restrictive abortion law. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Merrick Garland announces special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
07:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Will DeSantis run in 2024? Politico reporter goes over some factors
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke as the nation awaits the results of voting in the midterm elections. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Legal experts in new report conclude there's a 'strong basis' to charge Trump
04:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks on the House floor on Thursday, November 17, in Washington, DC.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ends historic run as leader
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Outgoing US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 17, 2022. - Pelosi, the veteran Washington powerbroker and longtime leader of the Democrats in Congress, was set to "address her future plans" Thursday, one day after Republicans secured a slim majority in the House of Representatives. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
See who could follow Pelosi as House Democratic leader
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The U.S. Capitol stands in the early morning on October 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans are looking to hold a confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, October 26, approximately one week before the Presidential election.(Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
What the GOP taking control of the House means
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former Vice President Mike Pence participates in a town hall with CNN's Jake Tapper in New York on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Pence shares details of why he and Trump have 'gone separate ways'
05:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation.
CNN explains who GOP probe into Biden White House is targeting
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NY Post front page
See how a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper covered Trump's announcement
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN