george conway jack smith donald trump special counsel sot contd vpx_00000000.png
Why George Conway thinks Trump is in 'substantial' trouble
George Conway joins CNN's John Berman to discuss the Justice Department's appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
01:43
jack smith special counsel doj announcement elie honig analysis vpx_00000000.png
CNN legal analyst breaks down why he thinks Garland chose Smith
01:12
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 2: U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland attends a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice August 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. Garland announced that the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit seeking to block Idaho's new restrictive abortion law. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Merrick Garland announces special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
07:11
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke as the nation awaits the results of voting in the midterm elections. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Legal experts in new report conclude there's a 'strong basis' to charge Trump
04:28
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks on the House floor on Thursday, November 17, in Washington, DC.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ends historic run as leader
01:40
Outgoing US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 17, 2022. - Pelosi, the veteran Washington powerbroker and longtime leader of the Democrats in Congress, was set to "address her future plans" Thursday, one day after Republicans secured a slim majority in the House of Representatives. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
See who could follow Pelosi as House Democratic leader
02:31
The U.S. Capitol stands in the early morning on October 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans are looking to hold a confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, October 26, approximately one week before the Presidential election.(Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
What the GOP taking control of the House means
03:15
Former Vice President Mike Pence participates in a town hall with CNN's Jake Tapper in New York on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Pence shares details of why he and Trump have 'gone separate ways'
05:08
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation.
CNN explains who GOP probe into Biden White House is targeting
02:53
NY Post front page
See how a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper covered Trump's announcement
04:16
01 pence town hall 1116 SCREENGRAB
Watch Pence's response when asked if he'll support Trump in 2024
03:30
Advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump listens during an event to highlight the Department of Justice grants to combat human trafficking, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
02:01
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Watch Donald Trump announce his 2024 candidacy
01:37
Trump Dale split vpx
'Wildly incorrect': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trumps 2024 announcement
04:47
collins cortez mastro split
Cortez Masto: I haven't heard concession call from Laxalt
01:53
Josh Hawley SCREENGRAB November 14 2022
Josh Hawley says Republican party as we have known it is dead
01:34
