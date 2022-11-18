Analysis: Why DeSantis' strategy for taking on Trump could work
Donald Trump wasted little time jumping into the 2024 presidential race. In this week's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza breaks down how this could play right into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' hands.
03:43 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Analysis: Why DeSantis' strategy for taking on Trump could work
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shook me profoundly': Michelle Obama shares her thoughts on Trump 2016 win
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dave Chappelle talks Kanye in 'SNL' monologue
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Did 'Top Gun: Maverick' bring us back to theaters? Inside the decision to hold the film for two years
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch Jason Momoa strip down on live TV to show off his Hawaiian malo
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Fake Twitter accounts surge after paid verification introduced
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
This Marvel heartthrob is this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive'
01:00
Now playing- Source: HLN
CNN reporter measures airline seats and puts them to the comfort test
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Biden gave an election warning, Tucker Carlson blasted him for it
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween prank that makes kids cry
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'90s teen heartthrob revealed on 'The Masked Singer'
02:06
Now playing- Source: HLN
'It's taking longer than I thought': Why some jobs seekers can't find work
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness