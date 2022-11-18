Merrick Garland announces special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he has appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Merrick Garland announces special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
