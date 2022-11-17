Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump announced that she doesn't plan to be involved in her father's campaign for president in 2024. CNN's Kate Bennett has more.
02:01 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Now playing
