The U.S. Capitol stands in the early morning on October 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans are looking to hold a confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, October 26, approximately one week before the Presidential election.(Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
What the GOP taking control of the House means
Republicans will win control of the House of Representatives, CNN projects, reaching the threshold of 218 seats needed for a majority in the chamber. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
03:15 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
What the GOP taking control of the House means
NY Post front page
See how a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper covered Trump's announcement
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Watch Donald Trump announce his 2024 candidacy
Trump Dale split vpx
'Wildly incorrect': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trumps 2024 announcement
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kaitlan Collins describes what people in Trump's orbit texted her during announcement
collins cortez mastro split
Cortez Masto: I haven't heard concession call from Laxalt
Josh Hawley SCREENGRAB November 14 2022
Josh Hawley says Republican party as we have known it is dead
Ted Cruz Mitch McConnell split
Ted Cruz says he's 'pissed off' and is blaming Mitch McConnell
Katie Hobbs Kari Lake Split
John King: What Hobbs' win in Arizona means for Democrats
schumer cnntm
Schumer explains three reasons Dems avoided 'red wave'
lara trump vpx
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
George Conway Donald Trump SPlit
George Conway reacts to Trump's new argument in Mar-a-Lago case
Charlie Baker Tapper intv
Outgoing GOP governor: Here's what Republicans should learn from midterms
pence abc sreengrab vpx
Hear Mike Pence's response when asked if Trump should be president again
frank luntz cnntm 1114
Frank Luntz breaks down 4 reasons pollsters got midterm predictions wrong
