Former President Donald Trump announced that he will run for president in 2024.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Watch Donald Trump announce his 2024 candidacy
Magic wall: John Berman shows how California might win GOP control of the House
Cortez Masto: I haven't heard concession call from Laxalt
Josh Hawley says Republican party as we have known it is dead
Ted Cruz says he's 'pissed off' and is blaming Mitch McConnell
John King: What Hobbs' win in Arizona means for Democrats
Schumer explains three reasons Dems avoided 'red wave'
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
George Conway reacts to Trump's new argument in Mar-a-Lago case
Outgoing GOP governor: Here's what Republicans should learn from midterms
Hear Mike Pence's response when asked if Trump should be president again
Frank Luntz breaks down 4 reasons pollsters got midterm predictions wrong
Bash asks Pelosi if McCarthy has what it takes to be House Speaker. See her response
Video: CNN projects Democrats will keep control of Senate
Presidential historian warns: Don't expect DeSantis to save the GOP on a white horse
Listen to top GOP pollster's advice for Trump
