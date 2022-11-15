George Conway Donald Trump SPlit
George Conway reacts to Trump's new argument in Mar-a-Lago case
Situation Room
Conservative attorney George Conway calls former President Donald Trump's claim that the remaining documents being reviewed by the Mar-a-Lago special master should be considered personal records and excluded from review "ridiculous."
01:26 - Source: CNN
