Ted Cruz says he's 'pissed off' and is blaming Mitch McConnell
On his recent podcast, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says he's "pissed off" about the Senate midterm election results and blames Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republican's disappointing performance.
