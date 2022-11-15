berman california vpx
Magic wall: John Berman shows how California might win GOP control of the House
Republicans are closing in on the 218 seats that would deliver them a House majority, but several races remain uncalled. CNN's John Berman breaks down what could happen next on the magic wall.
2022 Midterm Elections 17 videos
