Hear what GOP campaign strategist said about Kari Lake after projected loss
CNN's Kyung Lah says Kari Lake's projected loss in the Arizona governor's race is in part due to Independent and moderate Republican voters rejecting Lake's rhetoric.
02:58 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 15 videos
