John King: What Hobbs' projected win in Arizona means for Democrats
CNN is projecting Democrat Katie Hobbs will defeat Republican Kari Lake to win the Arizona governors race. CNN's John King looks at why Hobbs won and what it means for Democrats in a state that is turning more purple.
02:10 - Source: CNN
