Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hear what Pence said about what Trump tweeted during January 6
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Grisham discusses whether Republican party needs to move on from Trump
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bash asks Pelosi if McCarthy has what it takes to be House Speaker. See her response
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: CNN projects Democrats will keep control of Senate
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP governor: 'Trump cost us the race'
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Presidential historian warns: Don't expect DeSantis to save the GOP on a white horse
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Democratic strategist thinks this is why Republicans' strategy may have backfired
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analysis: Trump said the Trumpiest thing possible about election results
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pence reveals what Trump said as he tried to persuade him to reject elections results on Jan 6
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Arizona election official shut down Blake Masters's allegation of ballot mixing
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to top GOP pollster's advice for Trump
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes the spotlight
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ocasio-Cortez says she fears her life is in danger
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's just ridiculous': Van Jones reacts to Graham's emotional plea on Fox
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Why Trump's possible 2024 election bid is causing division in the family
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's looking better for Democrats': See where key Senate races stand right now
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN