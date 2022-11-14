frank luntz cnntm 1114
Frank Luntz breaks down 4 reasons pollsters got midterm predictions wrong
Pollster and communication strategist Frank Luntz joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the 2022 midterm elections and why pundits and poll watchers got their predictions wrong.
