Frank Luntz breaks down 4 reasons pollsters got midterm predictions wrong
Pollster and communication strategist Frank Luntz joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the 2022 midterm elections and why pundits and poll watchers got their predictions wrong.
02:23 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
Frank Luntz breaks down 4 reasons pollsters got midterm predictions wrong
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kari Lake's path to victory continues to narrow despite gains
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Enten reveals what's 'shocking' about House race so far
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bash asks Pelosi if McCarthy has what it takes to be House Speaker. See her response
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP governor: 'Trump cost us the race'
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's just ridiculous': Van Jones reacts to Graham's emotional plea on Fox
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's looking better for Democrats': See where key Senate races stand right now
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Magic wall: John King shows how Democrats might keep the House
05:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kari Lake slams election officials. Hear Arizona county election chief's response
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to election
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retiring senator partly blames Trump's endorsement for 'epic' loss in governor's race
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Magic wall: See where we are in undecided Senate races
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Would Kari Lake accept a loss? Reporter who tracked her campaign answers
04:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lauren Boebert is locked in very tight race. See where vote stands now
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
A glitch in Maricopa, a gift to election deniers
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Hear Massachusetts' first elected female governor's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN