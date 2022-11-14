Schumer explains three reasons Dems avoided 'red wave'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who won his reelection, discusses how the Democratic Party defied historic odds during the midterm election. Schumer says he feels the "American people saw that democracy was at risk" and that impacted votes.
02:06 - Source: CNN
