WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: The rising sun strikes the US Capitol dome on November 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. After months of campaigning, Americans across the nation are heading to the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections. Republicans are favored to take back control of the US House of Representatives and if they can do the same in the US Senate it would mean a divided government in Washington for the next two years.
Democratic strategist thinks this is why Republicans' strategy may have backfired
Situation Room
CNN political commentator and Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen discusses Democrats' and Republicans' strategies in the 2022 midterm election.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
01:31

trump pence split 111122 vpx
Pence reveals what Trump said as he tried to persuade him to reject elections results on Jan 6
blake masters bill gates split
Hear Arizona election official shut down Blake Masters's allegation of ballot mixing
trump luntz split
Listen to top GOP pollster's advice for Trump
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves from stage next to his wife Casey and children during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes the spotlight
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Ocasio-Cortez says she fears her life is in danger
Lindsey Graham Van Jones split
'It's just ridiculous': Van Jones reacts to Graham's emotional plea on Fox
President-elect Donald Trump along with his children Eric, left, Ivanka and Donald Jr. arrive for a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York.
Watch: Why Trump's possible 2024 election bid is causing division in the family
Berman magic wall 6a 11 11 2022
'It's looking better for Democrats': See where key Senate races stand right now
A Chicago police officer, left, takes a bag containing rope from the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. Officials say a noose was discovered at the project site and construction has been halted. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Noose discovery at Obama Presidential Center prompts investigation
Maggie Haberman
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to election
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk along the South Lawn to Marine One as they depart from the White House for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senators are expected to debate and then vote on whether to include additional witnesses and documents today in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
Trump says he sent the FBI to get involved in DeSantis' 2018 election
Chris Sununu 11 09 2022
GOP governor who won in blue state has a message for his own party
maura healey 110922 vpx
Massachusetts governor-elect's message to girls and LGBTQ community
gabe sterling king split
Official lays out what the next few weeks look like in Georgia amid runoff
Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn, and their children, react after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, in Baltimore, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
Joe Biden Elon Musk SPLIT
Watch: Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with foreign countries are 'worth being looked at'
