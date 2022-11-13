Hogan full_00021007.png
Hogan: 'Donald Trump's fault' that Republicans lost Senate
State of the Union
On CNN's State of the Union, Republican Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland tells Dana Bash that he blames former President Donald Trump for focusing too much on the 2020 election and conspiracy theories when campaigning for Republicans.
06:30 - Source: CNN
