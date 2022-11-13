Video: CNN projects Democrats will keep control of Senate
With incumbent Sen. Cortez Masto (D-NV) holding onto her seat, CNN projects Democrats will maintain control of the Senate. CNN's Gloria Borger and David Chalian react.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
