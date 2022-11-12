Obama shares what he's learned from Gabby Giffords
"Gabby embodies this sense of the human spirit being able to overcome just about anything," said former President Barack Obama. The CNN Film about Gabby Giffords' miraculous recovery airs Sunday, November 20, at 9 p.m. ET.
00:58 - Source: CNN
CNN Films 20 videos
Obama shares what he's learned from Gabby Giffords
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
This performance changed the direction of American music forever
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
She let a friend record her song. They both won Grammys
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Music legends recall moment that sparked decades-long collaboration
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Grammy-award winner on her first performance: 'I was terrified
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'There are so many histories in the ocean'
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside bunkers, these families are preparing for the worst
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Super Reviewers': The delicious chase of a Yelp first review
00:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Super Reviewers': 'I'm famous, but only on Amazon'
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Films' short doc on 'Baby Jessica' recounts 1987 rescue
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter recalls what it was like to cover the rescue of 'Baby Jessica'
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Films' 'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President'
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Willie Nelson tells Anderson about smoking pot at the White House
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the trailer for CNN Films 'John Lewis: Good Trouble'
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with Hillary Clinton
05:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with The Squad
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with Elijah Cummings
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with Stacey Abrams
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
2013: Why John Lewis changed his March on Washington speech
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
John Lewis returns to Selma on 55th anniversary of march
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN