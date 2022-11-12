gabby giffords gun violence obama origseriesfilms 3_00000614.png
Obama visits congresswoman after near-fatal shooting
Former President Barack Obama describes visiting former Rep. Gabby Giffords after she was shot in the head in a mass shooting. "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down" airs Sunday, November 20, at 9 p.m. ET.
