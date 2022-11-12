gabby giffords gun violence congress film origseriesfilms 1_00001020.png
Listen to Gabby Giffords's message to Congress
CNN Films
Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords returned to Capitol Hill to push for background checks on gun sales. The new CNN Film "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down" airs Sunday, November 20, at 9 p.m. ET.
00:41 - Source: CNN
CNN Films 21 videos
gabby giffords gun violence congress film origseriesfilms 1_00001020.png
Listen to Gabby Giffords's message to Congress
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
just call my name james taylor carole king friendship film pkg weir_00003401.png
This performance changed the direction of American music forever
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
American singer-songwriter James Taylor at a BBC TV studio, London, 20th October 1970. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
She let a friend record her song. They both won Grammys
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
American singer-songwriters James Taylor and Carole King, 8th July 1971. They are in London to perform at the Royal Festival Hall.
Music legends recall moment that sparked decades-long collaboration
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carole king songwriter james taylor film pkg 4_00005517.png
Grammy-award winner on her first performance: 'I was terrified
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn films shorts diving with purpose clip 1_00003202.png
'There are so many histories in the ocean'
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn films shorts bunker boom clip 1_00004616.png
Inside bunkers, these families are preparing for the worst
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn films short docs super reviewers 01_00000316.png
'Super Reviewers': The delicious chase of a Yelp first review
00:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn films short docs super reviewers 02_00000023.png
'Super Reviewers': 'I'm famous, but only on Amazon'
00:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn films shorts baby jessica 01_00001716.png
CNN Films' short doc on 'Baby Jessica' recounts 1987 rescue
00:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn films shorts baby jessica 03_00002107.png
Reporter recalls what it was like to cover the rescue of 'Baby Jessica'
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jimmy carter rock and roll president cnn film_00004312.png
CNN Films' 'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
willie nelson anderson cooper
Willie Nelson tells Anderson about smoking pot at the White House
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) listens during a news conference September 25, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
See the trailer for CNN Films 'John Lewis: Good Trouble'
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hillary clinton good trouble
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with Hillary Clinton
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ilhan omar good trouble
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with The Squad
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elijah cummings good trouble
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with Elijah Cummings
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stacey abrams good trouble
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with Stacey Abrams
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
2013: Why John Lewis changed his March on Washington speech
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john lewis selma bloody sunday march 2020
John Lewis returns to Selma on 55th anniversary of march
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john lewis reflects edmund pettus bridge orig alee_00003922.jpg
Rep. John Lewis on crossing Edmund Pettus Bridge (2018)
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN