Lindsey Graham Van Jones split
'It's just ridiculous': Van Jones reacts to Graham's emotional plea on Fox
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made an emotional plea in favor of Republican candidate Herschel Walker on Fox. CNN's Van Jones and Don Lemon discuss the moment on "CNN This Morning."
03:31 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Lindsey Graham Van Jones split
'It's just ridiculous': Van Jones reacts to Graham's emotional plea on Fox
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to election
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Sununu 11 09 2022
GOP governor who won in blue state has a message for his own party
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maura healey 110922 vpx
Massachusetts governor-elect's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gabe sterling king split
Official lays out what the next few weeks look like in Georgia amid runoff
04:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn, and their children, react after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, in Baltimore, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Biden Elon Musk SPLIT
Watch: Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with foreign countries are 'worth being looked at'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump McCarthy SPLIT
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump desantis split
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democratic candidate from Florida, running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided October 11, 2022.
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maricopa county az ballot processing 1 1109
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pennsylvania Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman gestures onstage at a watch party during the midterm elections at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 2022. - President Joe Biden's party picked up a first seat in the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday as Democrat John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, media projections showed. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
axelrod election night 11/08/22
'Not the normal midterm election': David Axelrod reacts to voting night trends
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Alyssa Farah Griffin Split
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash wallace phillip
Massachusetts elected its first female governor. Hear about other gubernatorial firsts
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN