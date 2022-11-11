'What are you talking about?': Van Jones responds to Graham's emotional plea on Fox
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made an emotional plea in favor of Republican candidate Herschel Walker on Fox. CNN's Van Jones and Don Lemon discuss the moment on "CNN This Morning."
03:31 - Source: CNN
