GOP governor who won in blue state has a message for his own party
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who won re-election in New Hampshire, discusses the state of the Republican party. Sununu also talks about GOP candidate Don Bolduc, who lost to Sen. Maggie Hassan after spreading conspiracies.
04:17 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
GOP governor who won in blue state has a message for his own party
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to election
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lauren Boebert is locked in very tight race. See where vote stands now
04:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Magic wall: See where we are in undecided Senate races
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
A glitch in Maricopa, a gift to election deniers
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Hear Massachusetts' first elected female governor's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'They would make an awesome team': Who Republican voters would pick for president in 2024
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Media calls out Trump for GOP's underwhelming midterm election
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
John King asks Georgia official how he's certain Senate race will head to runoff
04:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
See conservative analyst's reaction to Oz's loss to Fetterman
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN