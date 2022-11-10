michael lawler
Republican who defeated head of DCCC says Democrats have no one to blame but themselves
New York Congressman-elect Michael Lawler tells Erin Burnett why he believes a Democrat-backed effort to redraw Congressional districts in New York backfired during this midterm election.
01:38 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
Maggie Haberman
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to election
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab john king
Magic wall: See where we are in undecided Senate races
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Katie Hobbs, left, and Kari Lake
Would Kari Lake accept a loss? Reporter who tracked her campaign answers
04:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. The lawmakers said the recent gun control legislation proposed by Democrats infringe on Constitution rights and will not work to curb gun violence.
Lauren Boebert is locked in very tight race. See where vote stands now
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maricopa election fraud conspiracy theories
A glitch in Maricopa, a gift to election deniers
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
maura healey 110922 vpx
Hear Massachusetts' first elected female governor's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GA voter thumbnail
'They would make an awesome team': Who Republican voters would pick for president in 2024
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn, and their children, react after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, in Baltimore, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
midterm election media
From 'red wave' to Trump blame: Here is how news media covered election night
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
gabe sterling king split
John King asks Georgia official how he's certain Senate race will head to runoff
04:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump McCarthy SPLIT
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump desantis split
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp PA Senate Fetterman Oz split
See conservative analyst's reaction to Oz's loss to Fetterman
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democratic candidate from Florida, running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided October 11, 2022.
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maricopa county az ballot processing 1 1109
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN