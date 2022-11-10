Hear Massachusetts' first elected female governor's message to girls and LGBTQ community
Democrat Maura Healey has been elected as Massachusetts' first female governor, defeating Trump-backed nominee Geoff Diehl. She joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss her win and sends a message to girls and the LGBTQ community.
01:08 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
Hear Massachusetts' first elected female governor's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with foreign countries are 'worth being looked at'
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
From 'red wave' to Trump blame: Here is how news media covered election night
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
John King asks Georgia official how he's certain Senate race will head to runoff
04:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
See conservative analyst's reaction to Oz's loss to Fetterman
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Not the normal midterm election': David Axelrod reacts to voting night trends
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Massachusetts elected its first female governor. Hear about other gubernatorial firsts
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN