maura healey 110922 vpx
Hear Massachusetts' first elected female governor's message to girls and LGBTQ community
Democrat Maura Healey has been elected as Massachusetts' first female governor, defeating Trump-backed nominee Geoff Diehl. She joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss her win and sends a message to girls and the LGBTQ community.
01:08 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
maura healey 110922 vpx
Hear Massachusetts' first elected female governor's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn, and their children, react after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, in Baltimore, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Biden Elon Musk SPLIT
Watch: Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with foreign countries are 'worth being looked at'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
midterm election media
From 'red wave' to Trump blame: Here is how news media covered election night
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
gabe sterling king split
John King asks Georgia official how he's certain Senate race will head to runoff
04:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump McCarthy SPLIT
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump desantis split
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp PA Senate Fetterman Oz split
See conservative analyst's reaction to Oz's loss to Fetterman
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democratic candidate from Florida, running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided October 11, 2022.
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maricopa county az ballot processing 1 1109
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night hosts live
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pennsylvania Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman gestures onstage at a watch party during the midterm elections at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 2022. - President Joe Biden's party picked up a first seat in the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday as Democrat John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, media projections showed. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
axelrod election night 11/08/22
'Not the normal midterm election': David Axelrod reacts to voting night trends
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Alyssa Farah Griffin Split
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash wallace phillip
Massachusetts elected its first female governor. Hear about other gubernatorial firsts
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN