Maggie Haberman
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to election
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says Trump is privately "very angry" after a disappointing performance for Republicans in the midterm elections.
Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos

screengrab john king
Magic wall: See where we are in undecided Senate races
02:11
Maricopa election fraud conspiracy theories
A glitch in Maricopa, a gift to election deniers
02:07
maura healey 110922 vpx
Hear Massachusetts' first elected female governor's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
GA voter thumbnail
'They would make an awesome team': Who Republican voters would pick for president in 2024
02:41
Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn, and their children, react after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, in Baltimore, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
01:35
midterm election media
From 'red wave' to Trump blame: Here is how news media covered election night
02:16
gabe sterling king split
John King asks Georgia official how he's certain Senate race will head to runoff
04:06
Trump McCarthy SPLIT
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
trump desantis split
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
SE Cupp PA Senate Fetterman Oz split
See conservative analyst's reaction to Oz's loss to Fetterman
01:10
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democratic candidate from Florida, running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided October 11, 2022.
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
maricopa county az ballot processing 1 1109
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
late night hosts live
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
Pennsylvania Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman gestures onstage at a watch party during the midterm elections at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 2022. - President Joe Biden's party picked up a first seat in the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday as Democrat John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, media projections showed. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
01:52
axelrod election night 11/08/22
'Not the normal midterm election': David Axelrod reacts to voting night trends
02:26
