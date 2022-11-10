WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves after a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. The lawmakers said the recent gun control legislation proposed by Democrats infringe on Constitution rights and will not work to curb gun violence.
Lauren Boebert is locked in very tight race. See where vote stands now
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a controversial congresswoman who enthusiastically embraces former President Trump, is in a very tight reelection race with Adam Frisch (D-CO). CNN's John King and Brianna Keilar break down where the race stands.
04:59 - Source: CNN
Democrat Wes Moore, his wife Dawn, and their children, react after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, in Baltimore, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
