Lauren Boebert is locked in very tight race. See where vote stands now
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a controversial congresswoman who enthusiastically embraces former President Trump, is in a very tight reelection race with Adam Frisch (D-CO). CNN's John King and Brianna Keilar break down where the race stands.
04:59 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Lauren Boebert is locked in very tight race. See where vote stands now
04:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Massachusetts governor-elect's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with foreign countries are 'worth being looked at'
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Not the normal midterm election': David Axelrod reacts to voting night trends
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Massachusetts elected its first female governor. Hear about other gubernatorial firsts
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Magic wall: John King explains how to tell if there's a red or blue wave
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Some social media users claim this video is evidence of voter fraud. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains why it is misinformation
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Abortion rights motivated this Republican woman to vote
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN