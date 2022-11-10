Magic wall: See where we are in undecided Senate races
CNN's John King breaks down the latest of the key remaining Senate races that will decide the control of the US Senate.
02:52 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
Magic wall: See where we are in undecided Senate races
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Massachusetts' first elected female governor's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'They would make an awesome team': Who Republican voters would pick for president in 2024
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what the first Black governor-elect of Maryland learned from his Republican predecessor
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
From 'red wave' to Trump blame: Here is how news media covered election night
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
John King asks Georgia official how he's certain Senate race will head to runoff
04:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
See conservative analyst's reaction to Oz's loss to Fetterman
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Not the normal midterm election': David Axelrod reacts to voting night trends
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN