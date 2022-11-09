Donald Trump Alyssa Farah Griffin Split
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as the White House communications director under former President Donald Trump, says that the midterm election results show that Republicans have to to divorce themselves of Trump if they want to thrive.
00:49 - Source: CNN
