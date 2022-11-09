Massachusetts elected its first female governor. Hear about other gubernatorial firsts
CNN's Dana Bash, Abby Phillip, and Chris Wallace break down 2022 gubernatorial election winners who are making history in Massachusetts and Maryland.
03:06 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
Massachusetts elected its first female governor. Hear about other gubernatorial firsts
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
How competitive House races can predict a red or blue wave
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Republican election official addresses voters' election concerns point-by-point
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN political director breaks down top issue for most voters
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Voters share how they feel about Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan clarifies viral video of election official explaining voting machine problem
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's David Chalian breaks down exit polls on election night
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what GOP strategists are telling CNN correspondent about midterms
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp says these are the 3 races Americans should be concerned about
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Saving our democracy': Hear from voters heading to the polls
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
John King has been covering elections for 40 years. Here's why this one is different
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Midterm elections: Here are the House races to watch
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: Pelosi recounts moment she learned that her husband was attacked
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN political director explains how election calls are made
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
These investigations will take center stage in a Republican-led House
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN