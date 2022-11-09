25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
CNN's Poppy Harlow talks to Democrat Maxwell Frost who will be the first member of Generation Z and the first Afro-Cuban elected to Congress, winning the open seat for Florida's 10th Congressional District.
03:24 - Source: CNN
