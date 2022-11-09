Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
In Maricopa County, Arizona, an updated vote count is not expected until tonight in a pivotal race that could determine control of the US Senate. Workers are now processing early ballots in the state's most populous county. CNN's Victor Blackwell has more. All CNN viewers can watch live coverage of the midterm elections here.
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
