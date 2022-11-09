John King 1am Magic wall SCREENGRAB
'That's not a red wave': John King explains what he sees so far
CNN's John King says that even though Republicans are still favored to take control of the US House of Representatives in the US midterm elections, this is not the 'red wave' predicted by many experts because Democrats are performing better than expected in many districts.
01:46 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
- Source: CNN
axelrod election night 11/08/22
'Not the normal midterm election': David Axelrod reacts to voting night trends
02:26
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Alyssa Farah Griffin Split
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
00:49
- Source: CNN
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
02:18
- Source: CNN
bash wallace phillip
Massachusetts elected its first female governor. Hear about other gubernatorial firsts
03:06
- Source: CNN
john king mw
How competitive House races can predict a red or blue wave
02:03
- Source: CNN
Maricopa County voters O'Sullivan split vpx
Republican election official addresses voters' election concerns point-by-point
03:28
- Source: CNN
A vehicle sits near a gas pump at a Shell gas station in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2022. - Americans paid more for gasoline, food and other essentials last month amid an ongoing wave of record inflation made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to government data released Tuesday. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN political director breaks down top issue for most voters
03:40
- Source: CNN
voter grid small thumbnail
Voters share how they feel about Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
02:48
- Source: CNN
O'Sullivan Misinformation
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan clarifies viral video of election official explaining voting machine problem
02:35
- Source: CNN
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 08: Voters stand in voting booths as they fill out their ballots at a polling center at the Meadows Mall on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
CNN's David Chalian breaks down exit polls on election night
03:57
- Source: CNN
jamie gangel iso 11 08 2022
Hear what GOP strategists are telling CNN correspondent about midterms
01:45
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp election day
SE Cupp says these are the 3 races Americans should be concerned about
02:01
- Source: CNN
voter WI vpx
'Saving our democracy': Hear from voters heading to the polls
01:50
- Source: CNN
John King orig 2
John King has been covering elections for 40 years. Here's why this one is different
02:15
- Source: CNN
mccarthy marjorie taylor greene split zanona 1107
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
02:29
- Source: CNN