Conservative analyst says this is why Oz lost and why he's 'ecstatic' about the outcome
CNN's Anderson Cooper and political commentator Jonah Goldberg break down Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz's loss to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for a Pennsylvania Senate seat, and what it means for the GOP.
01:10 - Source: CNN
