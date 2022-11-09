John King asks Georgia official how he's certain Senate race will head to runoff
Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia's Secretary of State Office, tells CNN's Erin Burnett and John King why he says there will be a runoff in Georgia's Senate race.
04:06 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
John King asks Georgia official how he's certain Senate race will head to runoff
04:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
See conservative analyst's reaction to Oz's loss to Fetterman
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Not the normal midterm election': David Axelrod reacts to voting night trends
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Massachusetts elected its first female governor. Hear about other gubernatorial firsts
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
How competitive House races can predict a red or blue wave
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Republican election official addresses voters' election concerns point-by-point
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN political director breaks down top issue for most voters
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan clarifies viral video of election official explaining voting machine problem
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN