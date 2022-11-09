Pennsylvania Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman gestures onstage at a watch party during the midterm elections at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 2022. - President Joe Biden's party picked up a first seat in the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday as Democrat John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, media projections showed. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
CNN is projecting that Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will beat Trump-backed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to pick up a Senate seat in the US midterm elections. CNN's Dana Bash, Abby Philip, and Chris Wallace analyze what happened.
01:52 - Source: CNN
