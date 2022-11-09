CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
CNN is projecting that Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will beat Trump-backed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to pick up a Senate seat in the US midterm elections. CNN's Dana Bash, Abby Philip, and Chris Wallace analyze what happened.
Source: CNN
