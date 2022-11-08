Some social media users claim this video is evidence of voter fraud. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains why it is misinformation
CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan joins Erin Burnett to talk about midterm election misinformation spreading through social media as Americans cast their votes.
02:35 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 15 videos
Some social media users claim this video is evidence of voter fraud. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains why it is misinformation
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what GOP strategists are telling CNN correspondent about midterms
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
SE Cupp says these are the 3 races Americans should be concerned about
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Saving our democracy': Hear from voters heading to the polls
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
John King has been covering elections for 40 years. Here's why this one is different
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Midterm elections: Here are the House races to watch
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: Pelosi recounts moment she learned that her husband was attacked
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN political director explains how election calls are made
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
These investigations will take center stage in a Republican-led House
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper: Will Biden's warning about democracy fall on deaf ears?
08:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts warn of danger with election deniers
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch Obama's closing message to voters in Philadelphia
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Frank Luntz's prediction about who will win the midterm elections
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
He believes the 2020 election was stolen. Hear him explain why he's fit to be an election precinct judge
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN