SE Cupp explains why these 3 secretary of state races are most important to her
CNN Political Commentator SE Cupp explains why she feels the races for secretary of state in Michigan, Nevada and Arizona are important. All CNN viewers can watch live coverage of the midterm elections here.
02:01 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
