jamie gangel iso 11 08 2022
Hear what GOP strategists are telling CNN correspondent about midterms
CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel reveals what Republican strategists have been telling her about their midterm election strategy.
01:45 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
jamie gangel iso 11 08 2022
Hear what GOP strategists are telling CNN correspondent about midterms
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
voter WI vpx
'Saving our democracy': Hear from voters heading to the polls
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
John King orig 2
John King has been covering elections for 40 years. Here's why this one is different
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mccarthy marjorie taylor greene split zanona 1107
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Employees test voting equipment at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Oct. 19, 2022, in Miami, in advance of the 2022 midterm elections on November 8. Top U.S. election security officials say protecting the nation's voting systems has become increasingly more challenging. That's due mostly to the embrace by millions of Americans of unfounded conspiracy theories and false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential race. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Midterm elections: Here are the House races to watch
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nancy pelosi anderson cooper intvu solo 1107
Exclusive: Pelosi recounts moment she learned that her husband was attacked
04:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Election workers separate verified ballots from their envelopes at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections headquarters on the eve of the US midterm elections, in Orlando, Florida, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN political director explains how election calls are made
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mccarthy gop plans vpx
These investigations will take center stage in a Republican-led House
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper 11042022
Tapper: Will Biden's warning about democracy fall on deaf ears?
08:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Maher John Oliver
Late night hosts warn of danger with election deniers
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Obama closing message Philadelphia rally video vpx_00012711.png
Watch Obama's closing message to voters in Philadelphia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Frank Luntz 11 4 2022
Hear Frank Luntz's prediction about who will win the midterm elections
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lavandera tx vpx
He believes the 2020 election was stolen. Hear him explain why he's fit to be an election precinct judge
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
inv maga sheriffs
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
04:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dana bash michigan voters
GOP-leaning voter in key state reveals what convinced him to vote for Tudor Dixon
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A line of early voters stretches outside the building as early voting begins for the midterm elections at the Citizens Service Center in Columbus, Georgia, U.S., October 17, 2022.
How Georgia's early voting in the midterm elections has broken records
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN