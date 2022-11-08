Hear what GOP strategists are telling CNN correspondent about midterms
CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel reveals what Republican strategists have been telling her about their midterm election strategy.
01:45 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 16 videos
Hear what GOP strategists are telling CNN correspondent about midterms
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Saving our democracy': Hear from voters heading to the polls
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
John King has been covering elections for 40 years. Here's why this one is different
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Midterm elections: Here are the House races to watch
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: Pelosi recounts moment she learned that her husband was attacked
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN political director explains how election calls are made
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
These investigations will take center stage in a Republican-led House
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper: Will Biden's warning about democracy fall on deaf ears?
08:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts warn of danger with election deniers
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch Obama's closing message to voters in Philadelphia
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Frank Luntz's prediction about who will win the midterm elections
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
He believes the 2020 election was stolen. Hear him explain why he's fit to be an election precinct judge
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP-leaning voter in key state reveals what convinced him to vote for Tudor Dixon
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Georgia's early voting in the midterm elections has broken records
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN