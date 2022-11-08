Election workers separate verified ballots from their envelopes at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections headquarters on the eve of the US midterm elections, in Orlando, Florida, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN political director explains how election calls are made
CNN political director David Chalian explains how CNN's political team decides when to call races during midterm and presidential elections.
00:46 - Source: CNN
John King orig 2
John King: These midterms are the most complicated of my lifetime
02:15
mccarthy biden split zanona intvu 1107
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
02:29
FILE - Employees test voting equipment at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Oct. 19, 2022, in Miami, in advance of the 2022 midterm elections on November 8. Top U.S. election security officials say protecting the nation's voting systems has become increasingly more challenging. That's due mostly to the embrace by millions of Americans of unfounded conspiracy theories and false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential race. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Midterm elections: Here are the House races to watch
02:13
Obama closing message Philadelphia rally video vpx_00012711.png
Watch Obama's closing message to voters in Philadelphia
02:16
conway goodman
Here's why George Conway thinks a Trump 2024 announcement will come soon
02:19
bill maher gps
Bill Maher makes grim prediction about Trump in 2024
01:36
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a pre-election rally to support Republican candidates in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 5, 2022.
Trump criticizes DeSantis with new nickname at rally
01:00
bash klobuchar split sotu 1106
Klobuchar asked if it was a mistake for Democrats to boost election denier. Hear her response
01:47
ronna mcdaniel sotu iso 11 06 2022
RNC chair urges people not to intimidate voters or poll watchers
02:52
biden idiots speech
'What idiots:' Hear why Biden took aim at protesters outside event
01:15
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her first on-camera comments about her husband Paul's attack in a video just released.
Nancy Pelosi releases first public on-camera comments since husband's attack
02:08
pastor trump sermon 01
Congregation replaced pastor after this controversial sermon about Trump
04:19
House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) questions witnesses during a hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland' in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 17, 2020 in Washington, DC.
'It was always a lie': GOP lawmaker criticizes election deniers in his party
02:21
Stewart Rhodes takes the witness stand and is questioned by his defense attorney.
Oath Keepers' founder takes the stand in sedition trial
03:27
US Sen. Mark Kelly, left, and Blake Masters
Arizona GOP Senate candidate seizes momentum in final days
02:30
mccarthy gop plans vpx
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
02:38
