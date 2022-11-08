CNN's David Chalian breaks down exit polls on election night
Early exit polls on election night largely show discontent with President Biden and the state of the nation. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down the data. All CNN viewers can now watch live coverage of the midterm elections here.
