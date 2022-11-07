He believes the 2020 election was stolen. Hear him explain why he's fit to be an election precinct judge
CNN's Ed Lavandera visits Gillespie County, Texas, where he speaks with a 2020 election denier who is now an election precinct judge and other county officials that have been affected by the spread of misinformation.
