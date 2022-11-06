ronna mcdaniel sotu iso 11 06 2022
RNC chair urges people not to intimidate voters or poll watchers
State of the Union
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel discusses voter intimidation and remarks she made on Steve Bannon's podcast about poll watchers.
02:52 - Source: CNN
