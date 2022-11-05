Here's why George Conway thinks a Trump 2024 announcement will come soon
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have discussed the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign if Republicans fare well in the midterm elections next week, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Conservative attorney George Conway and former Special Counsel at the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman join CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
