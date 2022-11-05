Politics of the Day 17 videos
See Al Franken's reaction to Trump's 2024 tease
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's why George Conway thinks a Trump 2024 announcement will come soon
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
'What idiots:' Hear why Biden took aim at protesters outside event
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi releases first public on-camera comments since husband's attack
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Congregation replaced pastor after this controversial sermon about Trump
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It was always a lie': GOP lawmaker criticizes election deniers in his party
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Oath Keepers' founder takes the stand in sedition trial
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Arizona GOP Senate candidate seizes momentum in final days
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
These investigations will take center stage in a Republican-led House
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lemon asks NY governor why her race is so close with GOP candidate
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analysis: Obama may be the Democrats' ace in the hole
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Can we Google it?': CNN reporter checks local GOP official's voting claim in interview
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden warns of 'path to chaos' ahead of midterms
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Democrat Tim Ryan reveals how he's getting Republicans to vote for him
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN