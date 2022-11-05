Oath Keepers' founder takes the stand in sedition trial
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a "bloody revolution" to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, testified in his own defense. Rhodes is the first of the five defendants charged with seditious conspiracy in federal court in Washington, DC, to testify. CNN senior national correspondent Sara Sidner reports.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Here's why George Conway thinks a Trump 2024 announcement will come soon
'What idiots:' Hear why Biden took aim at protesters outside event
Nancy Pelosi releases first public on-camera comments since husband's attack
Congregation replaced pastor after this controversial sermon about Trump
'It was always a lie': GOP lawmaker criticizes election deniers in his party
Arizona GOP Senate candidate seizes momentum in final days
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement
These investigations will take center stage in a Republican-led House
Lemon asks NY governor why her race is so close with GOP candidate
Analysis: Obama may be the Democrats' ace in the hole
'Can we Google it?': CNN reporter checks local GOP official's voting claim in interview
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
Biden warns of 'path to chaos' ahead of midterms
Democrat Tim Ryan reveals how he's getting Republicans to vote for him
