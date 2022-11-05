biden idiots speech
'What idiots:' Hear why Biden took aim at protesters outside event
While discussing protecting Social Security and Medicare during a speech in Joliet, Illinois, President Joe Biden had some words for protesters holding anti-socialism signs outside.
